Zamfara Governor Lawal Dumps PDP For APC

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Confirming this in a statement on Monday, the governor’s media aide, Nuhu Anka, said the defection followed his principal’s consultation with stakeholders in the state.

“The Government and PDP family of Zamfara State wish to formally inform the general public of an important political development following extensive consultations with stakeholders, political leaders, elders, and supporters across the state,” the statement read.

“After careful consideration, and in the over riding interest of stability, progress, and the sustainable development of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, has decided to formally defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“This decision was reached after wide consultations with political stakeholders and supporters, particularly in view of the prolonged internal crisis, leadership disagreements, and unresolved structural challenges within the PDP at both the national and state levels.

“These challenges have continued to create uncertainty and distractions that could hinder effective governance and the delivery of democratic dividends to the people of Zamfara State.”

READ ALSO: Adamawa Gov Fintiri Defects To APC

He also reiterated the governor’s commitment to security the North-Western state, arguing that it has become necessary to “align with a political platform that provides greater unity, stability, and stronger cooperation with the Federal Government for the benefit of the people.”

According to Anka, the “final deliberation leading to this historic decision was held at the Government House in Gusau under the coordination and leadership of the Deputy Governor, alongside senior government officials and key political stakeholders.”

He commended members of the Peoples Democratic Party for their cooperation, adding that the “present political realities and the unresolved crisis within the party have made it necessary to take this bold step in the interest of good governance and the future of Zamfara State.”

“By joining the APC, the Governor reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening unity, improving security, accelerating development, and ensuring that Zamfara State benefits fully from stronger collaboration with the Federal Government.”

It is unclear why the governor decided to pitch his tent with the APC.

Lawal, 60, is one of the few governors who is seeking re-election in the 2027 general polls.

The decision follows Monday’s judgement by the Court of Appeal which upheld an earlier ruling of a High Court barring the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from validating the PDP national convention held in Ibadan.

Channels Television had earlier reported that the governor was weighing his political options due to the lingering leadership crisis within the PDP at the national level and was awaiting the outcome of the Appeal Court ruling before making a final decision.

Lawal’s defection now brings the total number of APC governors now to 31.

Last week, Adawama State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, announced his decision to join the ruling party.

The governor said he moved with all his cabinet members, appointees, and elected local government chairmen.

He said that his decision was made in the interest of the people of Adamawa State and national unity, emphasising the need for stronger alignment with the Federal Government to advance development priorities.

The Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Wesley Bathiya, had on Wednesday resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alongside 14 other lawmakers.

The Speaker made the announcement during plenary, presenting letters of resignation from the affected members.