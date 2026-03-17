BREAKING: Soludo Sworn In For Second Term

Anambra State Governor, Professor Charles Soludo, has been sworn in for a second term in office.

He took the oath during his inauguration which was held at the newly renovated Alex Ekwueme Square in Akwa, the state capital on Tuesday.

Soludo was sworn in alongside his deputy, Dr Onyeka Ibezim.

The event was attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, ex-presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan respectively.

Former Commonwealth Secretary-General Emeka Anyaoku, Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara and others governors were also in attendance.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Soludo as the winner of the November 8, 2025 governorship election in Anambra State.

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Soludo, who polled a total of 422,664 votes, defeated his closest rival, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Nicholas Ukachukwu, who scored 99,445 votes, while the candidate of the Young Progressives Party, Sir Paul Chukwuma, came third with 37,753 votes.

According to INEC, a total of 16 candidates from various political parties participated in the election.

The state had 2,788,864 registered voters, out of which 598,229 were accredited. A total of 595,298 votes were cast, while 11,244 votes were rejected across the 21 local government areas.

From the results announced, Soludo of APGA won in all 21 local government areas of the state in a landslide victory.