[VIDEO] ‘I’m A Die-Hard Democrat,’ Tinubu Tells Party Leaders

President Bola Tinubu has reiterated his commitment to sustaining democracy and the rule of law in Nigeria, saying that he is a “die-hard democrat”.

The President spoke at an inter-faith breaking of the fast with members of the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the leadership of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“The Chairman of IPAC, Yusuf Dantalle, provoked some questions. I am glad we are all democrats. And we all subscribe to this democracy voluntarily, willingly, and we’ve been at it selflessly in the last 26 years.

“Some of us had been bruised struggling for it. We were detained, we protested, we had street demonstrations, we went into exile, and all of that. We formed NADECO. I followed the leadership destiny that God has chosen for me. There’s no doubt about it. I am a die-hard democrat.

“I followed that belief wholeheartedly, committed to a united Nigeria, and that principle and the philosophy will live and die with me,” he stated.

He said that the unity and stability of the country rest on the pillars of good governance and assured that his administration would uphold these principles for posterity.

Tinubu also noted that strengthening internal democracy within political parties remained fundamental to building credible electoral institutions, processes, and systems.

The President further stated that direct primaries provide party members with better opportunities to participate and determine their representatives at various levels of governance.

According to him, there is no threat from any democrat under his watch.

He also said that the rule of law must prevail in any democracy.

“The majority will have their way, and the minority will have their say and their way. I must not stand in their way. That is the sweetness, the essence of democracy,” the President was quoted as saying in a statement by media aide, Bayo Onanuga.

President Tinubu also assured party leaders of his commitment to the APC.

“I am a registered voter. I am on the same platform as you. I’m going to stick to my platform.

When it was against me years ago, I toed the line. I was in opposition without a threat to any human being except the military junta.

“I want democracy, and since democracy is back here, there’s a fundamental voluntariness that is enshrined, and I am extremely glad to listen to you,” he added.

The Chairman of the APC, Nentawe Yilwatda, commended the President for providing strong leadership and ensuring the skilful management of human and material resources in a diverse and multi-ethnic society.

Yilwatda assured President Tinubu of the party’s support in realising his lofty vision for the country.

“We are grateful to God to have you as a leader of this country. We shall support you, and we will stand by you as a party,’’ he said.

The IPAC Chairman, according to the statement, appealed to the President to reconsider including the National Identity Number (NIN) as a requirement for voter registration.

Dantalle said many eligible voters might be disenfranchised by the requirement for NIN and the removal of the indirect mode for party nominations as enshrined in the newly signed 2026 Electoral Law.

He also appealed for the restoration of INEC’s financial support for political parties.

“Dantalle told the President that a movie had been produced on 26 years of democracy in Nigeria titled: ‘Unbroken Democracy’.

“The film, supported by Governor Hope Uzodimma, Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, will premiere at the State House soon,” the statement added.