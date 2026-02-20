Rivers Bye-Elections: Police Restrict Movement In Two LGAs

The police in Rivers State have announced movement restrictions ahead of the bye-elections scheduled for Ahoada East and Khana State House of Assembly Constituencies on Saturday, February 21, 2026.

In a press release issued ahead of the polls, the Police said the restriction is part of measures put in place to ensure a peaceful, free, fair, and credible election process across the affected local government areas.

According to the statement, movement within and around Ahoada East and Khana Local Government Areas will be restricted from 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, the day of the election.

The Police also disclosed that there will be a massive deployment of security personnel across the two LGAs to prevent any breakdown of law and order. Officers are expected to be stationed at strategic locations, polling units, and major roads to deter violence, electoral malpractice, and other criminal activities before, during, and after the exercise.

Residents have been urged to comply strictly with the movement restriction and avoid unnecessary gatherings, particularly around polling units.

The Police further advised members of the public to refrain from carrying weapons or suspicious items and to promptly report any activity capable of disrupting the electoral process.

READ ALSO: Police Impose 12-Hour Movement Restriction For FCT Council Elections

The Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Olugbenga Adepoju, called on political parties, candidates, and their supporters to shun violence and adhere strictly to the provisions of the Electoral Act and other laws guiding elections.

He warned that anyone found violating the restriction order or engaging in acts capable of disturbing the peace will be arrested and prosecuted.

The Police Commissioner also appealed to parents and guardians to caution their children and wards against being used as instruments of violence or disorder during the election.

Authorities say security agencies remain committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment that will allow eligible voters to exercise their civic rights without fear or intimidation.