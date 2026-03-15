UEFA Cancels Spain-Argentina ‘Finalissima’ Clash Over Middle-East War

The ‘Finalissima’ clash between Euro 2024 winners Spain and world champions Argentina, set to take place on March 27 in Qatar, has been cancelled, UEFA said on Sunday.

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The European football governing body said in a statement that it was “not possible to reach agreement with Argentina” over an alternative date and location, required because of the Middle East war affecting the region.

“It is a source of great disappointment to UEFA and the organisers that circumstances and timing have denied the teams of the chance to compete for this prestigious prize in Qatar,” said UEFA in a statement.

The Finalissima pits the latest Copa America winners against the European championship winners, with Argentina winning the inaugural edition by beating Italy in 2022 at Wembley in London.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi lifted the World Cup with his country in Qatar later that year.

The match against Spain would have been the first time the Argentine — who is widely considered to be the best player of all time — had faced teenage star Lamine Yamal, whom many consider his successor at Barcelona.

UEFA said they had investigated several alternative options to playing in Qatar, “but each ultimately proved unacceptable to the Argentinian Football Association”.

The first option was to play at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, which Argentina rejected.

UEFA then suggested a two-legged event, with the first match in the Spanish capital on March 27 and a second leg in Buenos Aires at some point before the 2028 Euros and Copa America, which was also turned down.

They then proposed playing a one-off match at another neutral venue in Europe on March 27 or March 30, but Argentina said they could no longer play on the original date and were only available on March 31.

“As a result, and to UEFA’s regret, this edition of the Finalissima has been cancelled,” added UEFA.

Disruptions

Reprisals by Iran on US bases in the Gulf have led to several disruptions, including the move of oil and other economic activities.

The Qatar MotoGP scheduled for April 12 was postponed to November 8 due to the war, the world championship organiser said on Sunday.

The switch follows the cancellation of two Formula 1 Grand Prix races in the Gulf.

“This decision was made in coordination with the International Motorcycling Federation, the promoter, and local authorities, with the primary objective of ensuring the safety, well-being, and optimal organisation of the event for all participants and spectators,” MotoGP explained in a statement.

This rescheduling means that the season will end slightly later than planned.

While the Qatar Grand Prix was originally scheduled as the fourth race of the season, it will now be the 20th and penultimate round of the 2026 championship.

The Portuguese Grand Prix, which was to take place on November 15, has therefore been postponed to November 22, while the traditional final round of the season in Valencia will take place on November 29, a week later than planned.