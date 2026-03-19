[IN PHOTOS] First Lady Oluremi Tinubu Speaks At Lambeth Palace

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, on Thursday spoke to a gathering at Lambeth Palace in central London.

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Lambeth Palace is the seat of the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Mrs. Tinubu interacted with religious leaders.

She also met representatives of the Church of England, including Bishop Rose Hudson-Wilkin, the Bishop of Dover, and Bishop Emma Ineson, acting Bishop of London.

The First Lady and President Tinubu met King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Wednesday, as part of activities lined up for the President’s two-day state visit.

They were received by the heir to the throne, Prince William, and his wife, Catherine, who travelled with them to Windsor on the same day.

King Charles also hosted a state banquet at Windsor in the evening in honour of the President and his wife.

Tinubu has visited Britain several times in his tenure, and the two countries remain major partners in trade, aid, and defense. London is also home to a massive Nigerian diaspora.

See photos from the event below: