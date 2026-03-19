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Tinubu Oversees £746m Financing Deal In UK To Modernise Lagos Ports

The deal is aimed at easing congestion, improving efficiency, and strengthening Nigeria’s trade capacity.

By Channels Television
Updated March 19, 2026
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The agreement signed in the United Kingdom on Thursday is aimed at modernising Apapa and Tin Can Island ports in Lagos.

 

 

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has witnessed the signing of a £746 million financing agreement in London between Nigeria’s Ministry of Finance, led by Wale Edun, and Citi Bank.

 

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The agreement signed in the United Kingdom on Thursday is aimed at modernising Apapa and Tin Can Island ports in Lagos.

 

Tinubu witnessed the signing of the financing agreement in London.

 

The deal also aims at easing congestion, improving efficiency, and strengthening Nigeria’s trade capacity.

This comes on the sidelines of the two-day visit by Tinubu to the UK.

 

The financing agreement in London was also witnessed by a Nigerian delegation.

 

The President and his wife, Oluremi, who arrived on Tuesday, were given ceremonial military honours with gun salutes.

They were received by King Charles III, who also organised a state banquet in their honour on Wednesday evening.

More to follow…

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