Gunmen Kill Three Police Officers, Vigilante In Taraba

At least three police officers have been shot dead by gunmen suspected to be bandits in Tordamisa community of Donga Local Government Area of Taraba State.

A 60-year-old Chairman of the Vigilante Group in Tordamisa Village was also shot dead by the bandits.

The incident was confirmed via a press statement issued by the Acting Police Public Relations Officer, Taraba State Police Command, ASP Victor Mshelizah.

According to the statement, the operation followed a distress report from Zaki Orbanga, a resident of Tordamisa, Akate Ward, who reported that armed men suspected to be bandits had attacked Tse Kwe village.

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”Upon receipt of the information, a team of police officers led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Donga, alongside operatives of the Special Force, was immediately mobilized and deployed to the scene to restore order and protect residents.

”On arrival at the location, the suspected armed bandits opened fire on the police team, resulting in a fierce exchange of gunfire. The police operatives responded swiftly and repelled the attackers.

”Regrettably, during the encounter, CPL Raphael Danjuma and PC Ebenezer Daniel sustained fatal gunshot wounds in the line of duty. Another officer, PC Samuel Bawa, was initially reported missing during the operation. A search party was subsequently organized, and his body was later recovered in a nearby bush.

”Additionally, the corpse of Nutsa Tyav, a 60-year-old Chairman of the Vigilante Group in Tordamisa Village, was also recovered following the attack,” the statement said.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Betty Enekpen, has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of the brave officers and the vigilante member who paid the supreme price while protecting the state and nation at large.

The Command extended its heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and assures them that their sacrifice will not be forgotten.

Meanwhile, security operations have been intensified in the area as efforts are ongoing to track down and apprehend the perpetrators of this heinous attack.

The Command urges members of the public to remain calm and continue to cooperate with security agencies by providing timely and credible information that will assist in bringing the culprits to justice.