Troops Kill Over 60 Terrorists In Borno

Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed over 60 terrorists in Mallam Fatori, Abadam Local Government Area of Borno State.

Among those neutralised were notorious commanders of the Boko Haram/ISWAP terror group.

The military authorities said that the insurgents were advancing from the Duguri general area on foot, supported by multiple armed drones, in a bid to breach the 68 Battalion Main Defensive Area.

“Their movement was swiftly detected by vigilant troops who responded with overwhelming firepower,” a statement on Wednesday, the spokesman of Operation Hadi Kai, Sani Uba, partly read.

“In a well-coordinated operation, troops in synergy with supporting air components engaged the attackers decisively, neutralising over 60 terrorist fighters, including some notorious commanders.

“The intense firefight forced the remaining insurgents into a disorganized retreat towards the Arege general area,” it added.

READ ALSO: Terrorists May Have Deployed Multiple Suicide Bombers Into Maiduguri – Army

Uba stated that troops had “commenced exploitation operations to pursue and eliminate the fleeing terrorists, while intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance platforms were being deployed to dominate the adversary’s withdrawal routes and prevent regrouping.”

The spokesman reiterated the army’s commitment to sustaining offensive operations against terrorist elements.

He stated that the troops were dedicated to safeguarding lives and property throughout the country.

The operation came two days after at least 23 people were killed and 108 were injured, following suicide bomb attacks on three high-profile locations in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

On Tuesday, President Bola Tinubu ordered security chiefs to relocate to the metropolis.

The service chiefs who landed at the Air Force Base in Maiduguri were received by the Theatre Commander and moved straight to the headquarters of the Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai.

The Chief of Defence later inspected the quarterguard mounted in his honour. They are expected to meet the frontline troops, government officials, and other stakeholders to discuss solutions to the resurgence of the attacks in the region by the Boko Haram insurgents.

Monday’s attacks created fear and panic in the hearts of residents, who had witnessed relative peace in the past few years.

However, the police in Borno say normalcy has been restored in Maiduguri following bombings in the northeastern city.

“Well, as of now, I would say in Borno State, normalcy has been restored.

“Joint security forces are currently undergoing security operations, and investigations are ongoing as the police are still probing the scene of the incidents,” the spokesman of the Borno Police Command, Kenneth Daso, told Channels Television during its breakfast show, The Morning Brief, on Wednesday.