Makinde Visits Families Of Abducted Pupils, Teachers, Vows Safe Return

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has reassured families of pupils and teachers abducted in Oriire Local Government Area that his administration is doing everything within its power to secure their release.

The governor gave the assurance on Saturday during a visit to Ahoro-Esiele community, where he met with relatives of the victims, community leaders and residents at the premises of L.A. Basic School.

The visit comes amid growing anxiety and public outrage over the abduction of dozens of schoolchildren and teachers, an incident that has left affected communities in distress and heightened concerns about security in schools across the state.

In a post on his X handle after the visit, Makinde said he personally met with the families to hear their concerns and reassure them of the government’s commitment to securing the victims’ freedom.

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“Today we visited Oriire LGA to meet with the family members of children and teachers that were abducted about two weeks ago. After listening to them, I gave them the assurance that we are doing everything humanly possible to ensure the safe return of those who were kidnapped, and that by the grace of God, they will be reunited with their loved ones very soon,” the governor said.

Today we visited Oriire LGA to meet with the family members of children and teachers that were abducted about two weeks ago. After listening to them, I gave them the assurance that we are doing everything humanly possible to ensure the safe return of those who were kidnapped, and… pic.twitter.com/6S9qSIg6ny Advertisement — Seyi Makinde (@seyimakinde) May 30, 2026

The abduction occurred on May 15 when suspected gunmen stormed Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota Community Grammar School and L.A. Primary School in Esiele, Oriire Local Government Area, and kidnapped 45 pupils and teachers.

Tragedy struck days later when one of the abducted teachers, reportedly a Mathematics teacher, was said to have been killed by the attackers.

The incident drew widespread condemnation, with both Governor Makinde and President Bola Tinubu promising swift action to rescue the victims and bring the perpetrators to justice.

However, with many of the abductees still in captivity more than two weeks after the attack, concerns have continued to mount across Oyo State and beyond.

The growing frustration culminated in a peaceful protest last Monday in Ogbomoso, where teachers suspended classroom activities and marched to the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) office to demand urgent government intervention.

Carrying placards with various inscriptions, the protesters called on authorities at all levels to intensify efforts to secure the release of the abducted pupils and teachers.

They also urged the government to strengthen security around schools and guarantee safer learning environments for both students and education workers.