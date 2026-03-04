Saudi Arabia Intercepts Drone Attack Targeting Huge Refinery

Saudi Arabia intercepted a drone attack in targeting its massive Ras Tanura refinery, the defence ministry said Wednesday, following an earlier hit on the complex along its Gulf coast this week.

“Initial estimates indicate that the attack was carried out by a drone and did not result in any damage,” the ministry said in a statement posted on X.

On Monday, some operations at the Ras Tanura refinery were halted following an attack that caused a fire at the complex.

READ ALSO: ‘Too Late’ For Iran To Seek Talks, Says Trump

The Ras Tanura facility along the kingdom’s eastern Gulf coast is home to one of the largest refineries in the entire Middle East and a cornerstone of the kingdom’s energy sector.

The complex has a capacity of 550,000 barrels per day.

Gulf states have accused Tehran of targeting energy installations across the region amid waves of Iranian barrages fired at its neighbours since the US and Israel launched a massive air campaign against Iran.

AFP