EFCC Arraigns Justice Yinusa Over Corruption Allegations

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has arraigned Justice Mohammed Yinusa before a Lagos High Court Sitting in Ikeja.

He was arraigned on five counts charge alongside Esther Agbo, a staff of the Law Firm of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN Rickey Tarfa.

When the charges were read to them, they both pleaded not guilty before trial judge, Justice Sherifat Solebo.

In the first Count, Justice Yinusa is charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice by engaging in constant price and confidential telephone communications with a Mr Rickey Tarfa, SAN during a period he presided over two of the Senior advocate’s matter.

In the second count, Justice Yinusa is charged with corruption for allegedly receiving the sum of N1.5million paid to him by his co-defendant, Esther Agni in other to give decisions in favour of the Chambers of the Law Firm of Rickey Tarfa.

In the third count, Justice Yinusa is charged with agreeing to receive financial benefit from another Snr Advocate of Nigeria, Mr Joseph Nwobike in other to give favourable decisions in the cases of the said lawyer before him.

In count four, the EFCC alleged that Justice Yinusa received the sum of N750,000 from Mr Nwobike and in the fifth charge, Esther Agbo is charged with offering gratification of NI.5million to Justice Yinusa in order to induce him to give decisions in favour of the Law Chambers of Rickey Tarfa.

The two senior advocates linked in this matter are currently being prosecuted by the EFCC in other courts.