Obaseki Orders Prosecution Of Council Chairmen Sacked Over Corruption Allegations

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki on Thursday instructed the State Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to commence prosecution of council chairmen who were relieved of their offices over corruption allegations.

The governor said this at the swearing-in of a new chairman for Esan West Local Government Area (LGA), Mrs. Ruth Osahon, at Government House in Benin City.

He warned that his administration would not turn a blind eye to corrupt practices at the local council level.

READ ALSO: I Take Responsibility For Oyo Market Fire, Says Makinde

“We have seen a trend where a few local council chairmen have not lived up to expectations. As a government that is people-focused and have made a promise to the people, we will not be afraid to make the right decisions where necessary,” Obaseki warned.

The governor urged the new chairman of Esan West LGA to cooperate with relevant authorities as they carry out an investigation into the records of the previous chairman of the council, Patrick Aguinede, who was sacked over corruption allegations.

He added that it is disheartening that the council with so much economic activity was among councils owing backlog of workers’ salaries.

“Esan West LGA should be able to pay its workforce as it hosts a state university, which attracts a lot of business activity. There is no justification for why Esan West local council should not be able to collect enough revenue to pay salaries and pensions and carry out other activities as a council,” Obaseki added.