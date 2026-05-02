Obidient Movement Sues For Calm, Says Peter Obi In ‘Strategic Consultations’ For 2027

The Obidient Movement says Peter Obi is still in consultations with stakeholders ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speculations are rife that Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate for the 2023 elections, is close to leaving the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the platform he joined some months ago.

But in a statement on Saturday, the Obidient Movement called for calm among supporters, saying the consultations for Obi’s 2027 bid are centred on getting the best for Nigerians.

“We wish to reassure all supporters and members of the movement across Nigeria and in the diaspora that His Excellency, Peter Gregory Obi, is currently engaged in extensive, high-level consultations with key stakeholders, political allies, and aligned movements,” the statement posted by the national coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Yunusa Tanko, on his X handle, read in part.

“These engagements are focused on determining the most strategic and effective path forward in the best interest of the Nigerian people and our shared mission to build a New Nigeria.”

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Obidient Movement Situational update pic.twitter.com/ipgOMyn4uw — Dr Yunusa Tanko (@YunusaTanko) May 2, 2026

The movement restated its dedication to ensuring that any decision taken reflects its values and long-term vision for Nigeria.

“These consultations are deliberate, thorough, and guided by the overriding objective of securing a future that works for all Nigerians,” the movement said.

“We urge all Obidients to remain calm, patient, and focused. Do not be swayed by speculative reports. Peter Obi remains fully committed to this mission and will, in due course, formally address the Obidient Movement and the general public to provide clarity on the current situation and the direction ahead.”

Obi, a two-time Anambra governor, came out third in the 2023 presidential election, according to results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Bola Tinubu, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), clinched the presidential ticket while Atiku Abubakar, contesting under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), trailed the former Lagos State governor.