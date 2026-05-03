Kwankwaso Denies Realignment In ADC, Insists ‘No Decision Yet’

Former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has pushed back against reports of an imminent political realignment within the African Democratic Congress (ADC), insisting that neither he nor his associates has taken any final position on their political future.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Kwankwaso described claims about his alleged plans within the ADC as misleading, emphasising that consultations among key stakeholders are still in progress.

He acknowledged, however, that the party is grappling with mounting legal and structural challenges.

He pointed to a Supreme Court ruling which, while affirming the legitimacy of the National Working Committee (NWC) led by David Mark, also returned the matter to the High Court—an outcome he said has deepened uncertainty within the party.

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Kwankwaso added that the situation has been further complicated by a Federal High Court judgment nullifying the party’s recent convention, as well as a move by the Attorney General of the Federation to seek the ADC’s deregistration.

Against this backdrop, he said: “We have commenced wide-ranging consultations, including with leaders from the NDC, PRP and others to explore the best options for protecting our democratic interests,” noting that a formal decision would be made known in due course.

Revisiting his political history, Kwankwaso reaffirmed his commitment to party cohesion and national interest.

He recalled finishing second in the 2014 presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress behind former President Muhammadu Buhari, after which he threw his support behind the eventual winner.

He also referenced the 2019 presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party, where he backed Atiku Abubakar after losing the ticket and went on to serve as the party’s campaign coordinator in the North.

Addressing speculation about the 2027 presidential race, Kwankwaso stressed that the ADC has neither zoned its presidential ticket nor chosen a candidate, making it clear that he has not declared any intention to run or endorsed anyone. “All speculations to the contrary are premature and unfounded,” he said.

He further explained that his absence from two recent ADC stakeholders’ meetings was due to unavoidable personal commitments, adding that he had formally conveyed his apologies to the party leadership.

Kwankwaso assured that he would continue consultations across political platforms and maintained that any conclusive decision on his next move would be communicated through official channels at the appropriate time.