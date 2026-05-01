Rivers ADC Backs National Leadership, Hails Supreme Court Ruling

The Rivers State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has declared total support for the David Mark-led national executives of the party following Thursday’s Supreme Court judgment in Abuja.

The Rivers State Chairman of the party, Leader Sampson, made this known in Port Harcourt on Friday while reacting to the ruling during activities marking Workers’ Day, where he also addressed the economic realities facing Nigerian workers.

Sampson described the Supreme Court decision as a victory for democracy and a development that has restored confidence in the judiciary, noting that it has brought clarity to the leadership of the party.

“The Supreme Court has redeemed the image of the judiciary, and this is a win not just for the ADC but for democracy in Nigeria,” he said.

Sampson added that the ruling marks a turning point for the party and called on members across Rivers State to remain united and focused on expanding the party’s structure ahead of the 2027 elections.

“This is not a time to look back; it is a time to move forward with purpose, unity, and determination,” he added.

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He reaffirmed the Rivers State chapter’s loyalty to the national leadership and encouraged new members to join the party as it works toward a people-centred government.

“I urge those who wish to be part of this movement to come forward and register as we work towards enthroning a people’s government come 2027,” he said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Workers’ Day commemoration, the ADC chairman urged them to remain hopeful and resilient despite prevailing economic challenges, assuring them that efforts are underway to provide a better alternative in governance.

“We urge Nigerian workers to remain steadfast. The economic difficulties we see today will not last forever, as the ADC is committed to providing an alternative government that will deliver better policies and improve living conditions,” he stated.