UNICROSS Mourns As Three Students, Staff Member Die In Auto Crash

The Management of the University of Cross River State (UNICROSS) on Saturday announced the death of three of its students and a staff member involved in a fatal road accident along the Calabar–Itu Highway, confirming an earlier report by Channels Television.

A statement by the University’s Public Relations Officer, Onen Ebri Onen, on Saturday, noted that the tragic road accident involved 24 students, mostly members of the executive body of the Students’ Union Government (SUG), and one staff member of the institution, while returning from an official assignment in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The incident which occurred at Odukpani Local Government Area claimed the lives of the victims, identified as Comrade Solomon Uya, Director of Sports of the Students’ Union Government; Comrade Lucky Erim, Department of Chemistry and President of the Faculty of Physical Sciences Students’ Association, as well as President of Presidents; Comrade Favour Darlington of the Department of Educational Management; and Mr. Anthony Arikpo, the driver of the vehicle and a staff member of the University.

Survivors of the accident are currently receiving expert medical care at various hospitals.

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The statement noted that the Vice Chancellor, Professor Francisca Bassey, accompanied by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic), Professor Stella Maris-Okey, had visited the affected individuals at the hospitals on Friday night and remained with them until the early hours of Saturday.

“Their visit was to express solidarity and to ensure that all necessary medical attention is being provided.

“The Vice Chancellor has expressed deep shock over this tragic occurrence and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

“She has reassured the injured students of the University’s unwavering support and commitment to their full recovery and well-being.

“ She also wishes to assure the families of the children who are in the hospital that their children are receiving the best attention.

“The entire UNICROSS community mourns with the respective bereaved families and prays for the peaceful repose of the souls of the departed and for the swift and complete recovery of those receiving treatment”, the statement added.