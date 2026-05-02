Two Dead As Bus Collides With Truck On Calabar–Itu Highway

Two persons have been reportedly killed in a fatal motor accident that occurred on Friday, at about 9:25 PM at Ikot Okon, along the Calabar–Itu Highway, involving a container truck and a coaster bus conveying passengers.

The accident, confirmed by the Cross River State Police Command, said preliminary reports indicated that the coaster bus was reportedly conveying passengers believed to be students of Cross River State University when it was involved in a collision with the container truck.

The unfortunate incident resulted in the death of one occupant at the scene, while another victim, who sustained critical injuries, was later confirmed dead in the early hours of Saturday.

Upon receipt of the report, the Command said its operatives promptly mobilised to the scene and coordinated the evacuation of injured victims to the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital for urgent medical attention.

“The bodies of the deceased were also evacuated to the hospital morgue”, the statement noted, as the Police further coordinated with relevant emergency responders at the scene, while normal traffic flow was subsequently restored after the evacuation and recovery operation.

The driver of the container truck was not found at the scene upon the arrival of first responders, and efforts are ongoing to identify and locate him as investigations continue to determine the cause and circumstances surrounding the crash.

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The Command commiserated with the families of the deceased and prays for the speedy recovery of those currently receiving treatment.

It urged motorists to exercise caution, maintain safe speeds, and strictly adhere to traffic regulations at all times, particularly on highways.

Further updates will be communicated as investigations progress, according to the statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Akata.