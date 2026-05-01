ADC Crisis: Abejide Dumps Party, Alleges Hijack By Opposition Coalition

The lawmaker representing Yagba Federal Constituency of Kogi State in the National Assembly, Leke Abejide, has announced his resignation from the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Abejide, who was elected twice into the House of Representatives on the ADC platform, made the announcement at a press conference in Abuja on Friday.

“I joined ADC, nurtured it to national recognition as a political party with representation in both national and state assemblies. The party structure was funded by me as the then national leader of the party, which I have willingly relinquished to the current national chairman, Honourable Nafiu Bala Gombe, and I wish him good luck as he continues to fight for his rights in court.

“I have decided to change the broken bricks in the ADC and become a cornerstone in a better political party with a strong structure that will benefit my people,” Abejide said.

READ ALSO: ‘Hijackers Stole Our Party,’ Abejide Faults David Mark-Led ADC Leadership

The lawmaker’s announcement comes after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) reinstated the David Mark-led leadership following the Supreme Court ruling on the leadership crisis rocking the ADC on Thursday.

Abejide accused David Mark and other members of the opposition coalition of “hijacking” the party, which he said prompted his decision to challenge them in court.

“It is a painful decision but necessary to save my political future from those who came to destroy my former political party that I laboured hard to nurture and loved dearly,” he said.

He stated that amid the crisis in the ADC, his lawyers advised him to leave the party to safeguard his political future, adding that he has since complied.

Abejide declined to disclose his next political destination, saying his next move would be made public soon.

“You will know any moment from now where I am heading to. Maybe by the time I obtain my form, it will be clear to you,” the lawmaker said.