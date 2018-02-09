‘We Stand With You,’ Buhari Tells Team Nigeria At Winter Olympics

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his wishes to Team Nigeria as they represent the country in the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, adding that Nigeria is solidly behind them.

In a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President on Friday commends the women’s bobsleigh team.

The team, which is made up of Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga made history by emerging the first African bobsleigh team to participate in the Winter Olympics.

“The President also salutes Nigerian Olympian, Simidele Adeagbo who has raised the bar as the first African female to compete in Skeleton at the Games, assuring the athletes that Nigeria stands with them throughout the competition.

“President Buhari believes that the patriotism, sacrifice, hard work and personal dedication of these Nigerian athletes, who chose to stand with our homeland and lift our flag high at the PyeongChang Olympic Stadium in South Korea, will continue to inspire Nigerians, especially our young people,” the statement read in part.

President Buhari had earlier approved the appointment of Chef de Mission to take care of the team.

“The President wishes Team Nigeria, who clearly represents the resilient spirit of the Nigerian -ever ready to endure and prevail- a resounding success at the Winter Olympics,” President Buhari said in the statement.

He assured the Olympians of the unflinching support of the Federal Government and appreciated all who made their participation in the games possible.

The President also took to his Twitter handle to express best wishes to the team.