Plot To Silence Us With Security Forces Will Fail – Shehu Sani

The Senator Representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has alleged that some people are aiming to tarnish his reputation and silence him, using security agents.

The lawmaker, on Friday, in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle, @ShehuSani said some people are abusing power and plotting to use security forces to frame him.

“Those who abuse power by thinking that they can use security forces to set us up in order to silence us or tarnish our reputation have taken on the wrong person. They will always fail as they usually do,” his tweet read.

Sani’s reaction on Twitter comes less than 24-hours after he was invited by the Police in Kaduna State requesting that he appear at the command headquarters. This was after he was allegedly mentioned in a murder case.

The Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Austin Iwar, in a statement on Thursday, said he has written to the Senator asking him to appear at the Command Headquarters in Kaduna for questioning on April 30th.

Senator Sani had on Wednesday, February 21 accused Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai of tyranny, describing him as a ‘military administrator.’

The All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker in his reaction to the demolition of APC faction secretariat, a building belonging to Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, in Kaduna State, said El-Rufai is only angered by his suspension.

“What is happening in Kaduna is simply tyranny. We don’t have an elected governor we have a military administrator, one who thinks that everything should go his own way.

“He engineered the party to suspend us, to suspend me. That is about a year and half ago. When the suspension (El-Rufai’s suspension) came, he became very angry moving about bulldozers to bring down buildings,” he said when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television programme, Politics Today.

‘I Wont be Intimidated To Silence’

Senator Shehu Sani had always insisted that we will never be silenced.

In his reaction to the civil defamation suit filed against him by Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Sani insisted that nothing will stop him from expressing his opinion.

“The distinguished Senator wishes to assure all his supporters and well-wishers that nothing and absolutely nothing can stop him from expressing his opinion on either Kaduna state or National issues,” a statement by Suleiman Ahmed, a Special Adviser to the Senator read in part.

“The distinguished Senator is a dogged fighter who has been through many courts and even prisons in his life of struggle and can never be stopped or intimidated to silenced by any means,” his statement read.

Governor El-Rufai had sued the Senator accusing him of defaming his character and demanding N500million damages on four defamation charges, making a total of N2billion damages.