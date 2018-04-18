‘Big Shame’: Nigerians React To Senate Invasion, Mace Theft

News that some hoodlums stormed the Senate on Wednesday to steal the mace has sparked various reactions.

Some Nigerians took to social media to pass hilarious comments and mock the incident while others lament how the symbol of authority will be stolen in broad daylight.

The Senate in reaction had earlier condemned the incident and accused the Senator representing Delta Central District, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of leading the thugs to steal the mace.

Omo-Agege was thereafter arrested by the police.

Some Nigerians in their reactions on social media hailed Omo-Agege’s action while others described it as a show of shame.

Read the hilarious and mocking comments below:

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for Man of the Year. If you agree say aye, if you disagree jump from a cliff 😂😂😂 — The Godfather (@Ayourb) April 18, 2018

From Orubebe to Omo-Agege, the Niger-delta is representing well- in infamy and idiocy. Before you abuse me, I am a Nigerdeltan! — The Great Oracle (@AbdulMahmud01) April 18, 2018

Nigerian Politics Movies presents

Season 5, episode 26:

“The Mace”

Starring: Sen. Ovie Omo-agege. Watch Out!! — Joshua Ekeh 🇳🇬 (@ekehjoshN) April 18, 2018

Senator Omo-Agege resetting Nass sense like it is nothing 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/b98lm0N9Og — PATRIOT (@scarfizal) April 18, 2018

otedola with the money

Omo-agege with the mace — ®u©hℹ™ (@Dalez69) April 18, 2018

If You are still wondering how someone can “gba penalty losi throwing “ as sang by Small Doctor, Ask SINator Omo-Agege .🤣 — FikkyOfficial (@OfficialFikky) April 18, 2018

Some Nigerian, however, did not find the incident funny. Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose described it as a show of shame while Senator Shehu Sani said the action is treasonable and an attempted coup de tat. Others lamented over the incident wondering how the hoodlums made their way into the Red Chambers despite security.

Shamefully embarrassing that for the first time since 1999, the National Assembly was invaded by thugs and the Senate Symbol of Authority taken away. Only thugs with Presidential backing could have carried out that treasonable act & those involved must be treated like coupists. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) April 18, 2018

See the people we are paying N13.5 million/month running cost. Right in their very before, the mace was taken away. 😭😭😭 https://t.co/F9ceqXoFUx — Demola (@OmoGbajaBiamila) April 18, 2018

The armed invasion of the senate stands condemned.Its treasonable,an attempted coup d etat .Its an assault on democracy and a desecration of an institution of democracy.Those who sanctioned,organized and supported… https://t.co/ExIQ2VvYCt — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) April 18, 2018

This is a big shame to Nigeria senate thug stealing d mace how can dis fellow bring good laws… https://t.co/HmrVx7Ozer — ekro emmanuel (@EkroEmmanuel) April 18, 2018

Thieves stole official Mace from @NGRSenate on live TV? When you think you’ve heard it all! pic.twitter.com/M5voiPgE2G — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) April 18, 2018