‘Big Shame’: Nigerians React To Senate Invasion, Mace Theft

Ronke Sanya  
Updated April 18, 2018

News that some hoodlums stormed the Senate on Wednesday to steal the mace has sparked various reactions.

Some Nigerians took to social media to pass hilarious comments and mock the incident while others lament how the symbol of authority will be stolen in broad daylight.

The Senate in reaction had earlier condemned the incident and accused the Senator representing Delta Central District, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of leading the thugs to steal the mace.

Omo-Agege was thereafter arrested by the police.

Some Nigerians in their reactions on social media hailed Omo-Agege’s action while others described it as a show of shame.

 

Some Nigerian, however, did not find the incident funny. Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose described it as a show of shame while Senator Shehu Sani said the action is treasonable and an attempted coup de tat. Others lamented over the incident wondering how the hoodlums made their way into the Red Chambers despite security.

