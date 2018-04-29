Full Results Of Verification Exercise For Dino Melaye’s Recall

The long drama over the attempt to recall the Senator representing Kogi West took a turn towards an end on Saturday with the verification exercise flopping.

Results announced by INEC at the end of the exercise showed that only 18,742 signatories to the recall petition were verified out of the 189,870 signatories on the petition.

The verified signatories fell well below the requirement of the law that 50 percent and one of the signatories must be verified before the recall process can continue.

Consequently, the embattled Senator Melaye who was in the hospital owing to the drama that followed his arrest has survived the recall attempt.

Here is how the verification exercise turned out in the seven local government areas in the senatorial district, which has 351,146 registered voters.

KOTON KARFE LGA

TOTAL NUMBERS OF REGISTERED VOTERS – 46,727.

TOTAL NUMBERS OF SIGNATURES ON THE PETITIONS – 24,459.

TOTAL NUMBERS OF SIGNATURES AT VERIFICATION – 2,566.

TOTAL NUMBERS OF SIGNATURES VERIFIED – 2, 335.

KABBA BUNU LGA

TOTAL NUMBERS OF REGISTERED VOTERS – 59,319

TOTAL NUMBERS OF SIGNATURES ON THE PETITIONS – 27,910

TOTAL NUMBERS OF SIGNATORIES AT VERIFICATION – 2,151

TOTAL NUMBERS OF SIGNAT7S VERIFIED – 2,085.

IJUMU

TOTAL NUMBERS OF REGISTERED VOTERS – 46,810.

TOTAL NUMBERS OF SIGNATURE ON THE PETITION – 24,389.

TOTAL NUMBERS OF SIGNATURES AT VERIFICATION – 2,811.

TOTAL NUMBERS OF SIGNATURES VERIFIED – 2,664.

YAGBA EAST

TOTAL NUMBER OF REGISTERED VOTERS – 35,329.

TOTAL NUMBERS OF SIGNATURE ON THE PETITION – 18,229.

TOTAL NUMBERS OF SIGNATURES AT VERIFICATION – 3,580.

TOTAL NUMBERS OF SIGNATURES VERIFIED – 3,506.

MOPA AMURO

TOTAL NUMBERS OF REGISTERED VOTERS – 18, 350

TOTAL NUMBERS OF SIGNATURES ON THE PETITION – 9,173.

TOTAL NUMBERS OF SIGNATURES AT VERIFICATION – 729.

TOTAL NUMBERS OF SIGNATARIES VERIFIED – 710.

There was violence in Mopa Amuro towards the end of the exercise. Six polling units were reportedly affected. As a result, the exercise in six out of the 10 wards in the LGA were cancelled.

YAGBA WEST LGA

TOTAL NUMBERS OF REGISTERED VOTERS – 35,506

TOTAL NUMBERS OF SIGNATURES ON THE PETITION – 19,444

TOTAL NUMBERS OF SIGNATURES AT VERIFICATION – 4,221

TOTAL NUMBERS OF SIGNATORIES VERIFIED – 3,729.

LOKOJA LGA

TOTAL NUMBERS OF REGISTERED VOTERS – 109,105

TOTAL NUMBERS OF SIGNATURES ON THE PETITION – 66,266.

TOTAL NUMBERS OF SIGNATURES AT VERIFICATION – 4,810.

TOTAL NUMBERS OF SIGNATARIES VERIFIED – 3,763.