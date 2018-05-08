Don’t Let ‘The Cabal’ Mess Your Administration, Bakare Warns Buhari

The convener of Save Nigeria Group, Pastor Tunde Bakare, on Monday warned President Muhammadu Buhari to the wary of the so-called ‘cabal’ in his administration.

Speaking about the affairs of the country during Channels Television’s Roadmap 2019, Pastor Bakare told the President that he would be held responsible and not the individuals if his government fails.

“If you allow the cabal to make a mess of this administration, at the end of the day the bulk ends on his (Buhari’s) table,” he said.

“If a seventy-something-year-old man is saying ‘there are people that are teleguiding me’, he will have himself to be blamed at the end of the day because nobody voted for the cabal, and nobody trusted the cabal,” he added.

The former running mate to the President stressed further that the insinuations about the cabal might be imaginary that people thought.

He stated that the Buhari he knows is a person who makes up his mind to act in a particular way when he chooses to.

Bakare said although many may criticise the President for being slow in making decisions and that leadership requires some firmness and promptness, he weighs things before taking a step.

He, however, asked President Buhari to be more proactive in addressing the lapses in his administration in a bid to deliver good governance to the people.

The Latter Rain Assembly pastor noted how long it took the President to remove the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), and the ‘street fight’ between government agencies.

Reacting to the insecurity issues in the country, including the repeated killings, he alleged that the nation’s security was being politicised.

The clergyman recalled that during the Goodluck Jonathan administration, the former president was widely criticised and, in some cases, accused of sponsoring the abduction of the Chibok girls in 2014.

He, however, related this to the abduction of the Dapchi girls in Yobe in February, stressing that the return of the students needed to be queried.

Bakare said, “We’ve turned security issues into matters that we politic about, not knowing that none of us is safe as long as these things are not tackled headlong.

“There are too many questions to be asked. It looks like this is now becoming a clever ploy to manipulate the polity in a particular way; that’s what it seems to people. We have put cats in charge of our meat and we are having ourselves to blame.”