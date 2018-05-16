Nigeria Denies Presence At U.S. Embassy Inauguration In Jerusalem

File photo: Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama

The Federal Government has faulted reports that Nigeria was represented at the opening of the United States Embassy in Jerusalem.

The government denied the claims in a statement from the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr Tope Elias-Fatile, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The U.S had moved its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem on Monday during a ceremony described as “a great day for Israel” by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Ministry, however, noted that neither the Ambassador to Israel nor any staff member represented the country at the event.

“We would like to reassure the general public that the official position of the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for a two-state solution to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has not changed,” the statement read.

Jerusalem has been in the eye of the storm following the President Trump’s pronouncement in December 2017 that sparked global criticism from world leaders.

The opening of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem two days ago had also triggered protest by some individuals, leading to the death of several.