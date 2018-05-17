Farmers/Herdsmen Crisis Not Associated With Religion – FG

The Federal Government has restated that the farmers/herdsmen clashes across the country has nothing to do with religion and ethnicity as some people would want Nigerians to believe.

This was disclosed on Thursday by the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, who was speaking at a town meeting.

The event was organised by the federal government on the farmers/herders’ clashes across the country.

In attendance are the Ministers of agriculture, Defence, Interior, Information, Water Resources and environment.

Also, in attendance were religious groups, the cattle rearers association, market women and civil society organizations.

The Information Minister blamed the crisis in the country on demography, environmental, social and economic dynamics as well as some elements of criminality.

He insisted that the increasing clashes between farmers and headers have nothing to do with religion and ethnicity.

He also blamed the incidence on years of neglect and recommends grazing reserves

There have been several meetings and gathering aimed at nipping the menace in the bud, it is hoped that this meeting will begin the process of permanently resolving the farmers- herders clash in the country.