Police Allegedly Shoot, Kill Soldier In Rivers

Updated May 17, 2018
There was mild tension in Ada George area in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital where a police officer allegedly shot an army officer during a scuffle.

Confirming the incident on Thursday, State Commissioner of Police, Mr Zaki Ahmed, said both officers were involved in an argument.

He, however, regretted that two men who were dressed in mufti, could not resolve their agreement, thereby leading to an exchange of gunfire and the eventual death of the soldier.

Mr Ahmed further gave the assurance that the situation is under control as the two security agencies are expected to issue a joint press statement.



