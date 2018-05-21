UPDATED: Olisa Metuh Collapses In Court

The former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Olisa Metuh has collapsed during his resumed trial in an Abuja High Court on Monday.

He was trying to make his way to the dock when he suddenly collapsed.

The trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, asked the court officials to explain what happened. The officials informed the court that when the case was called, Metuh was making his way to the dock when they all heard a loud noise and noticed the defendant on the floor.

The trial judge continued with the trial even though Metuh was still on the floor.

However, Metuh’s counsel, Emeka Etiaba in disapproval withdrew from the trial. He said he cannot go ahead with the trial when his client is lying on the floor.

He noted that his client is obviously ill and has been confirmed by the medical personnel of the court.

Justice Abang, however, insisted that Metuh’s counsel call his eleventh witness in the trial. The witness then came into the dock.

The trial judge in his ruling on the application refused to withdraw the application. He said this an attempt to delay the matter.

Metuh is standing trial for alleged money laundering of N400million being part of the funds linked with former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd).

His trial earlier witnessed a dramatic turn on Monday, February 5, 2018 when he appeared at the Federal High Court in Abuja on a stretcher, days after the trial judge ordered him to show up or face the risk of forfeiting his bail.

The former PDP spokesman was, however, wheeled to the court on Monday following the threat by Justice Okon Abang to revoke his bail if he fails to appear in court.

His lawyer Emeka Etiaba had informed the court in January that his client was on admission at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital for an undisclosed ailment.

Metuh on Wednesday, March 14 also approached a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, to grant him permission to travel abroad for medical treatment.

This permission was however subsequently dismissed by the court.