Zidane Departure ‘Unexpected’, Real Madrid President Reacts

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has admitted that it came as a huge shock when Zinedine Zidane announced that he will be stepping down as the club’s manager.

He said this on Thursday shortly after Zidane confirmed he was leaving the club, just five days on from winning his third Champions League in a row.

“As you can imagine, after winning the Champions League, to hear this decision is completely unexpected,” he told a news conference, adding that it was a sad day for him.

Perez revealed that was only informed of the plans of the 45-year-old on Wednesday, claiming he had hoped to have Zidane at his side “forever”.

“I wanted him as a player and a manager and I wanted him to be next to me forever, but I also know that, when he takes a decision, it’s a final decision.

“It was a huge impact for me yesterday when I heard this decision. I would have liked to convince him to stay on but I know what he’s like. All I can offer is my love and respect and remind him that this is his home,” he added.

