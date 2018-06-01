Two Lions, Tigers, One Jaguar Escape From Zoo

Updated June 1, 2018
Lion mother Zarina snarls at journalists as her cubs have their first public outing at the zoo in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on May 30, 2018. Three lion cubs were born on April 14, 2018 at the zoo. Boris Roessler / dpa / AFP

 

Five dangerous predators, including two lions, two tigers and a jaguar escaped from a zoo in western Germany on Friday, sparking a massive hunt, a spokesperson for local authorities told AFP.

A bear, which also broke out of the Eifel Zoo in Luenebach, has been shot.

Residents in the area have been advised to stay indoors while a hunt is underway for the big cats.

Owned by the Wallpott family, the zoo located close to the border with Luxembourg is home to around 400 animals, including a Siberian tiger and lions.

Friday’s escape came two years after another similar case in eastern Germany when two lions broke out of their cages at the Leipzig zoo.

One of the lions was shot dead while the other was eventually brought back into captivity.



