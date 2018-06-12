QUIZ: What Do You Know About MKO Abiola, June 12

Updated June 12, 2018

June 12 has remained one of the most symbolic dates in Nigeria’s history as it was the day the landmark 1993 presidential election was held.

Today, on the 25th anniversary of that election, President Muhammadu Buhari has officially conferred a national honour on the presumed winner of the presidential election and other heroes of the June 12 struggle.

But how well do you know Nigeria’s history?

Take this quiz to test your knowledge of Nigeria’s history.

 



