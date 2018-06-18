Super Eagles Need More Solid, Experienced Players – Fashanu

Former Professional Footballer, John Fashanu says the Super Eagles need more experienced and older players to represent Nigeria in major competitions.

Fashanu said this on Monday when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily. He stressed the importance of having a balance of youthful and experienced players.

“We seem to have more of youths. We need a few more solid, older and experienced players like Victor Moses and Mikel Obi,” he said.

Fashanu, who was the first Nigerian player to play for the three lions of England, also suggested the use of more foreign-based players in the Super Eagles.

He said the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr should scout for players in other countries to use their wealth of experience for the good of the national team.

“It is for the coach to go out there and start looking (for foreign players) so that we have a nice balance. I am not saying go and get old foreign players, I am saying have a balance.”

According to him, players should be encouraged to harness their skills to rake in good results for the betterment of the country.

While commending the Super Eagles squad in Russia 2018 World Cup, he is optimistic that the national team can improve if they learn from their mistakes.

Despite the devastating loss to Croatia in the first World Cup game, Fashanu believes that Nigeria still has the chances to qualify.

“The boys are going to work hard, they have seen what it is like playing in the World Cup. This is the biggest stage and it is not like playing for the English Premier League.

“It is a different ballgame entirely. The feeling when you go out there for the first time in the World Cup is phenomenal and of course, we have got Iceland which everybody sees are prepared.”

Super Eagle’s coach, Rohr had also earlier expressed hope that the Super Eagles will bounce back in their next game against Iceland on Friday, following their loss to Croatia two days ago.

An own goal by Oghenekaro Etebo in the first half and a second-half penalty from Luka Modric sealed the win for Croatia.