U.S. Deports 34 Nigerians Over Various Offences

A total of 34 Nigerians have been deported from the United States of America for allegedly committing various offences in the country.

The deportees arrive in the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos on Wednesday.

They comprise 32 males and two females, who were sent back to Nigeria on various offences including homicide, fraud, carrying prohibited items, impersonation, among other offences.

They arrived aboard a chartered Omni Air International B767 aircraft which landed at 14:35 hr (2:35pm).

They were received at the MMIA by relevant security agencies including the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), among others.