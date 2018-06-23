Suspected Herdsmen Kill 18 In Adamawa Village

No fewer than 18 persons were reported killed and several others injured following an attack on Dowayan village in Demsa Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Local residents on Saturday told Channels Television correspondent, who visited the village, that the attack was carried out on Friday night by herdsmen.

The residents said the herdsmen struck around 8:00 pm attacking the communities in the village. Several houses were also burnt and properties destroyed.

Numan, Demsa and Girei Local Governments Areas in Adamawa State have previously been attacked by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen.

Police Public Relations Officer in Adamawa State, Othman Abubakar, when contacted said he is yet to be informed about the attack.