Michael Jackson’s Father, Joe Jackson, Dies At 89

Channels Television  
Updated June 27, 2018
In this file photo taken on October 28, 2009, Joe Jackson speaks during a press conference at the Brenden Theatres inside the Palms Casino Resort to announce plans to build a performing arts center in Gary, Indiana in Las Vegas, Nevada. Isaac Brekken / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

 

Joe Jackson, the father of Michael Jackson, who created the Jackson 5 music family with an iron will, died on Wednesday, family members confirmed. He was 89.

Entertainment sites TMZ and ET said Jackson died on Wednesday morning in Los Angeles after a battle with cancer.

Family members confirmed the death on social media. Grandson Randy Jackson Jr tweeted, “RIP to the king that made everything possible!!! I love you grandpa.”

Fellow grandson Taj Jackson asked on Twitter for space to grieve, saying his grandfather was “loved by our ENTIRE family” and criticizing media portrayals of the patriarch.

In this file photo taken on March 4, 2018 Talent manager Joe Jackson attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation 26th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party at West Hollywood Park, California.  TARA ZIEMBA / AFP

 

Representatives of family members did not immediately respond to requests for details on his death, but Jackson himself hinted at his impending death in a tweet two days ago.

“I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes,” he wrote.

A strict disciplinarian father of 11 children, the steelworker in Gary, Indiana turned into one of music history’s most unlikely but most successful managers as he created The Jackson 5 from his family.

His most famous child, King of Pop Michael Jackson, would later break down in tears even as an adult when recalling his father beating him with his belt and, while publicly forgiving him, wrote him out of his will.

In this file photo taken on March 14, 2005, Michael Jackson (C) with his father Joe Jackson (2nd-L) and mother Katherine Jackson (2nd-R). CARLO ALLEGRI / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

 

AFP



More on Entertainment

Nollywood Actress, Omotola Invited To Join 2018 Oscar Voting Academy

Motion Picture Academy Announces Record Recruitment

Davido Wins BET Award, Calls For More Collaboration Between African, American Artistes

Meek Mill Takes On Police Brutality As He Performs At BET Awards

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV