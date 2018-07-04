Buhari, Namibia President Geingob Meet In Abuja         

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday held a meeting with his Namibia counterpart, Hage Geingob, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

During the meeting, President Buhari discussed steps his administration is taking to consolidate on the fight against corruption, a key campaign promise of the government.

He said efforts are on to dedicate judges that will try corruption cases as well as plans to sell off properties acquired through fraudulent means with monies therefrom returned to the nation’s coffers.

In response, President Geingob of Namibia lauded Nigeria’s fight against corruption and declared that his country will be eternally grateful to Nigeria for its independence and the huge support through the Technical Aid Corps.

