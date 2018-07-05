Key Dates In French Filmmaker, Claude Lanzmann’s Life

Here are key dates in the life of French documentary filmmaker and writer Claude Lanzmann, most remembered for his works on the Holocaust, including the epic “Shoah”.

November 27, 1925: He is born at Bois-Colombes, near Paris.

1943: Joins the French resistance against the German occupation.

1952: Becomes friends with renowned existentialist philosophers Jean-Paul Sartre and Simone de Beauvoir. He soon begins a romantic relationship with Beauvoir which will last until 1959.

1972: His first film, “Pourquoi Israel” (“Israel, Why”) is released.

1985: The release to wide acclaim of “Shoah”, which took 12 years to make.

2009: Lanzmann publishes his memoirs, “Le Lievre de Patagonie” (“The Patagonian Hare”).

2013: He receives a lifetime achievement award at the Berlin International Film Festival.

His documentary “Le Dernier des Injustes” (“The Last of the Unjust”), about a rabbi in a concentration camp, is released the same year.

2017: “Napalm”, which tells of his brief but intense romance with a North Korean nurse in 1958, is presented at the Cannes Film Festival.

July 4, 2018: His final film “Les Quatre Soeurs” (“The Four Sisters”), about women who survived the Holocaust, is released in France.

July 5, 2018: He dies at his home in Paris, aged 92.