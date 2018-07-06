Police Arrest, Dismiss Officer Who Allegedly Killed Corp Member In Abuja

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has announced the arrest and dismissal of the police officer who allegedly killed a National Youth Service Corp Member (NYSC) member, Angela Igwetu, In Abuja.

The corp member, Igwetu, was allegedly shot by the police officer, Inspector Benjamin Peter on Wednesday around Ceddi Plaza. She was rushed toBenjaminrki Hospital where she reportedly bled to death.

The Commissioner of Police in Abuja, Sadiq Bello, told journalists on Friday that necessary disciplinary procedures have been concluded leading to the dismissal of the suspect, Inspector Peter, from the force.

He added that the suspect will be arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction as he is currently on remand awaiting trial.

“He (suspect) has been dismissed from the force and arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction and he is currently on remand awaiting trial.

“It was alleged that the lady, one Angela Igwetu stood up and brought out her head through the sunroof of a Toyota Camry car shouting and calling for help that she was kidnapped,” he said.

Bello said the police claimed that they flagged down the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop which made the police Inspector to open fire on the vehicle which hit the deceased.

The commissioner said that the command would not condone act of irresponsibility and incivility or outright criminality on the part of officers and men.

He appealed to residents for calm and assured the family of the deceased that justice will be done in the matter.