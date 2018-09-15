Nigerian Ambassador To Qatar Dies

The Nigerian Ambassador to Qatar, Amb. Abdullahi Bawa Wase is dead.

Amb. Wase who is a non-career Ambassador hails from Plateau State.

He died on Friday night after being sick for a while.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, confirming the news said he received the news of his death with shock and prayed that God grants his family and the Nation the fortitude to bear the great loss.

The late Ambassador is to be buried in Doha at 7.00pm (local time) today.