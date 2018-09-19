Kidnapped Kaduna Lecturers Regain Freedom

The three lecturers of Shehu Idris College of Health Technology in Makarfi Local Government Area of Kaduna state have been released.

The Spokesman of Kaduna State Police Command, Yakubu Sabo, says they were released at about 8pm on Tuesday night.

He said that the lecturers were released after the management of the college established contact with the kidnappers.

According to the police spokesman, the victims are in good condition and have since been reunited with their families.

The lecturers were abducted on Sunday night when they were travelling to Makarfi from Zaria in the Kaduna north senatorial district.

Among them were two women and one man.

Their release comes 24 hours after the police vowed to launch a manhunt for the kidnappers and rescue the lecturers alive.