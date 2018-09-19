Alleged Exam Malpractice: Police File Charges Against PDP Governorship Candidate, Adeleke

The Nigeria police force has filed charges against a governorship aspirant in the upcoming Osun State election, Senator Ademola Adeleke, at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The charges against the Senator include examination malpractice, aiding and abetting, impersonation, and criminal conspiracy.

The police has therefore asked Adeleke to report at the Special Investigation Panel alongside Mr Sikiru Adeleke, Alhaji Aregbesola Mufutau (Principal of Ojo-Aro Community Grammar School, Egbedore LGA, Osun State), Mr Gbadamosi Thomas Ojo (School Staff allegedly responsible for the registration of candidates for NECO) and Mr Dare Olutope (School Teacher who allegedly facilitated the commission of the crime).

Police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, told journalists on Wednesday that investigations revealed that Senator Adeleke and his brother Sikiru Adeleke registered and sat for the National Examination Council Examination (NECO) 2017 as internal candidates, impersonating students of the school at the ages of 57 and 42 years respectively.

Moshood explained further that both Senator Adeleke and his brother Sikiru Adeleke’ s pictures were captured in the school’s photo book of 2017 but no NECO seal was found on their photos, unlike the rest of the students.

The Police also in a statement on Wednesday added that investigation revealed some culpability facts against Senator Ademola Adeleke and four others.

“Senator Ademola Adeleke made cautionary statement and admitted that he registered for the 2017 NECO examinations as an internal student in the said school and did not sit for the examination but have a result from NECO with Seven (7) Credit and One (1) Pass, a copy of which was obtained from NECO by the Police.

“The Ojo/Aro 2017 NECO, SSCE school photo album (School’s copy), with Senator Ademola Adeleke and Sikiru Adeleke Photographs in school uniform in the said album. Senator Ademola Adeleke in the NECO 2017 Result obtained by the claimed that he was born on 12th June 1997 but in his statement to the Police, senator Ademola Adeleke wrote 13th May 1960 as his date of birth.

“The photographs of both Senator Ademola Adeleke and Sikiru Adeleke appearing side by side in the photo album have no NECO stamps on them,” the statement read in part.