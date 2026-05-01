Era Of Impunity In Police Force Over – IGP Disu

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has issued a stern warning to officers of the Police Force that the era of professional recklessness and impunity is over.

The police boss made this statement in Uyo on Thursday at the passing-out ceremony of 1,068 retrained constables at the Mobile Base, 26 PMF, Uyo.

Speaking at the ceremony, the IGP declared that the retraining exercise was not merely ceremonial but a fundamental proclamation of a new professional dawn for the Force.

He emphasised that an unskilled officer with a gun is a danger to the public, while a skilled and disciplined officer is a true guardian of the people.

In his keynote address, the IGP lauded the Akwa Ibom State Command for pioneering the comprehensive retraining of female police officers in arms handling last year, noting that gender is no barrier to competence.

He reiterated that Force Order 237 remains binding, stressing that firearms shall only be used as a last resort, proportionately, and strictly within the bounds of the law.

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Reiterating his national broadcast of 29 April 2026, IGP Disu stated: “Impunity ends now. Any officer who misuses his weapon, who kills a citizen without lawful justification, will be dismissed and prosecuted. Not transferred. Not queried. Not redeployed. No badge is a license to kill. No uniform is a shield from justice.”

The IGP further warned against extortion, reporting for duty under the influence of alcohol, and the reckless use of firearms, promising summary dismissal and criminal prosecution for any violator.

He charged the newly retrained constables to carry their weapons with pride but restraint, wear their uniforms with dignity, and treat citizens with respect, noting that “the real examination begins tomorrow, when you return to the streets.”

The Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Command, Baba Mohammed Azare, in his remarks, disclosed that the retrained personnel include a specially selected cohort for the newly established Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU), created in line with the IGP’s directive to serve as a strategic strike force against violent crimes across the state.

CP Azare also highlighted key operational successes recorded by the Command, including the safe evacuation of explosive devices at the Ikot Ekpene Custodial Centre and the rescue of kidnapped victims along the Calabar–Oron waterways through seamless inter-agency collaboration.

Present at the passing-out ceremony were the representative of the governor of Akwa Ibom State, DIG Adeyemi Ogunjemilusi (Rtd); the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 6 Zonal Headquarters, AIG Auwal Musa Mohammad; the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Police Mobile Force, AIG Alonyenu Francis Idu; and the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Department of Training and Development, AIG Uche Ifeanyi Henry, among other senior officers and dignitaries.

The Command reaffirmed its commitment to community policing and urged residents of Akwa Ibom State to continue partnering with the police by providing timely and credible information.

It further assured the public that complaint mechanisms remain open and that every report of abuse or misconduct will be thoroughly investigated and acted upon.