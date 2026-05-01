ADC Leadership Crisis: ‘It’s A Long Battle, But We’re Ready’ — Abdullahi

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has acknowledged that it faces a long legal battle ahead in its ongoing court cases, while affirming its commitment and determination to emerge stronger.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Friday, following a Supreme Court ruling delivered on Thursday in favour of the party.

“When you are fighting a war, you can celebrate a battle. When you win a battle, you celebrate it well; that does not mean that the war is over. We are cautious that this is going to be a long war, but we are ready for it, and we have demonstrated that we are capable of fighting this war, and that is what has led us to this point.

“This particular battle, yesterday we won that, and we are not going to allow anybody to minimise the significance of what we have achieved. We want our members to enjoy that victory of that particular battle, but the war is still on, and we are not going to lose focus that it is a marathon, so we are going to keep fighting,” he said.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The ADC chieftain noted that the party accepts the rulings of the Supreme Court and is prepared to return to the Federal High Court as directed by the apex court.

READ ALSO: [ADC Leadership Crisis] Supreme Court Vacates Status Quo Ante Bellum Order

“Anyone who sat through the proceedings and listened to the justices’ submissions would acknowledge the thoroughness of their work,” he said.

“In the case that let’s go back to the high court, we are very confident that we have a very clear case, and the issue is about leadership. It is very clear and established that everything that has to do with the leadership of a political party is not justiciable.”

Abdullahi added that while the party is confident in the country’s legal system, it remains prepared to pursue all lawful avenues to ensure a fair hearing.

“Where we find that we have been treated unfairly in accordance with the law, we are going to explore opportunities to seek redress, and we will continue to do so like we have in this case up to the highest court of the land. That is why the laws are there.

“If in court a judge rules against us and we are not happy, we go to the next level until God says it is okay because after the Supreme Court, there is no next level,” he added.

Supreme Court Rulings

Earlier in March, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared that it would no longer recognise correspondences from either the David-Mark-led or Rafiu Bala faction of the ADC, following its review of the Court of Appeal judgement delivered on March 12.

The electoral body also stated that it would no longer engage with either faction or monitor their meetings, congresses, or conventions pending the determination of the case before the Federal High Court.

However, the Supreme Court set aside the Court of Appeal order in Abuja directing the maintenance of status quo ante bellum in the leadership dispute within the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which had led INEC to derecognise the David Mark-led leadership of the party.

Following the Supreme Court verdict, INEC has revised its official database, restoring Senator David Mark as National Chairman of the ADC and reinstating other principal figures within the party’s National Working Committee.

A review of the commission’s website confirmed the updated leadership structure of the ADC, listing Mark as chairman and former Osun State governor, Rauf Aregbesola, as National Secretary.