‘There’s An Agenda To Divide Us,’ Thembekwayo Speaks On Xenophobia In South Africa

As South Africa grapples with renewed reports of xenophobic violence, prominent entrepreneur Vusi Thembekwayo has challenged what he describes as a misleading global narrative that paints the country as broadly hostile to foreigners.

Speaking at the 2026 edition of The Platform Nigeria, held to commemorate Workers’ Day, the founder and CEO of MyGrowthFund Venture Partners said it was important to distinguish between isolated incidents of violence and the character of an entire nation.

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“Contrary to what you see in the media, South Africans are not xenophobic,” Thembekwayo said, while acknowledging that xenophobia does exist in parts of society.

“I believe there is an agenda to turn us against each other,” he said. “We fuel that agenda when we feed the noise and fire.”

“I am not saying there is no xenophobia, but saying the entire nation being xenophobic is missing the point,” he said.

Foreign-owned businesses, particularly those run by migrants from Nigeria, Ethiopia, Somalia and other African countries, have frequently been targeted during such unrest, underscoring persistent tensions in economically strained communities.

Thembekwayo, however, stressed that these incidents should not define South Africa’s broader social fabric.

He highlighted the country’s diversity, noting its population of more than 60 million people and 11 official languages as evidence of coexistence rather than division.

“We are one of the most diverse societies in the world, and even though that is the case, we get along with most people,” he said.

Thembekwayo also called for increased dialogue at the community level, urging citizens to “reach across the divide” and engage in meaningful conversations aimed at rebuilding trust.

“We as a people have to do better,” he said. “Dragging each other down, fighting each other, calling each other names, it has to stop at some point.”

He suggested that institutions such as religious organisations could serve as platforms for reconciliation, encouraging unity through shared values.

“We are different until we start worshipping under the same Christ,” he added, urging individuals to “be the light” and speak truth in confronting harmful behaviour.

“Let us avoid the theatre of the rest of the world, saying, ‘you see these people, they can’t get along with themselves,” he said.