‘Credit To Judiciary,’ ADC Welcomes Supreme Court’s Verdict On Party’s Leadership

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has hailed the Supreme Court verdict on the party’s leadership and commended the judiciary for doing “great” over the matter.

A statement on Thursday by the party’s national spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi, congratulated the members and leaders of the opposition party over the development.

“Today’s decision is a clear affirmation that our party, its structures, and its leadership under our National Chairman, Senator Mark, and our National Secretary, Ogbeni Aregbesola, are legitimate,” Abdullahi said.

“We commend the five-man panel of the Supreme Court, whose unanimous judgment has today done great credit to the judiciary in our country and our political system.”

‘ADC Won’t Be Silenced’

Despite this, the ADC said it cannot “mistake it for the end of the struggle”.

“The events leading up to this moment have exposed a troubling pattern of interference, bad faith, and attempts to weaken opposition voices in Nigeria,” the statement read in part.

“Let it be clearly stated: the ADC will not be intimidated, distracted, or silenced. We remain resolute in our mission to provide Nigerians with a credible alternative.”

The party asked members, supporters, and other stakeholders in the country’s democracy to ”remain vigilant” as events unfold ahead of the 2027 election.

READ ALSO: ADC Leadership Crisis: Supreme Court Vacates Status Quo Ante Bellum Order

On Thursday, the Supreme Court set aside the order made by the Court of Appeal in Abuja ordering the maintenance of status quo ante bellum in the leadership dispute in the ADC, on which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) acted in derecognising the David Mark-led executives of the party.

According to the unanimous judgment of a five-member panel, the Supreme Court asked parties to return to the Federal High Court for an expeditious hearing of the case filed by a chieftain of the party, Nafiu Gombe, challenging, among others, the emergence of the Mark-led executives of the ADC.

In the lead judgment, Justice Mohammed Garba held that the Court of Appeal had no business making a preservative order in respect of a case that was pending before the trial court, having determined the interlocutory appeal brought before it by Mark against the September 4 interlocutory decision of Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court.

The apex court held that the appeal that was filed before it by Senator Mark succeeded in part, even as it dismissed the aspect that challenged an ex parte order the Federal High Court made for service of processes in the suit filed by aggrieved members of the party.

The apex court directed them to return to the trial court for the continuation of the hearing of the case.