Workers’ Day: Atiku, Obi Knock Tinubu’s Economic Policies, Lament Workers’ Hardship

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi on Friday used the 2026 Workers’ Day to highlight the plight of Nigerian workers, criticising the economic policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Globally observed on May 1, Workers’ Day is set aside to honour the contributions of labour and advocate for improved working conditions.

Peter Obi, in a message shared on his X handle, paid tribute to workers as the driving force of any functional society, acknowledging their roles across key sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture, transportation, security, and manufacturing.

Despite these contributions, he noted that many workers are struggling to stay afloat, as worsening inflation, high food costs, and rising transport fares have significantly eroded the value of wages.

READ ALSO: Workers’ Day: Governors Laud Nigerian Workers, Pledge Better Welfare

He argued that the current minimum wage no longer supports a decent standard of living.

“It is deeply painful that those who wake up every day to teach, heal, build, farm, produce, transport, protect, and serve our nation are still denied the dignity and fair reward their labour deserves,” Obi stated.

He emphasised that no country can achieve meaningful progress without prioritising the wellbeing of its workforce, insisting that workers’ welfare must remain central to national development goals.

Obi also called on workers to harness their collective political strength, urging them to demand accountable leadership defined by competence, character, capacity, credibility, and compassion.

“By refusing to reward failure, corruption, ethnic division, and bad governance, they can help build a nation where hard work is respected and rewarded with dignity,” he said, concluding with his familiar message that “a New Nigeria is POssible.”

Atiku Abubakar, in a separate message also posted on X, struck a more sombre note, saying he could not celebrate Workers’ Day but instead observed it in “grief.” He accused the current administration of worsening economic conditions under the banner of “Renewed Hope.”

According to him, the reality for many Nigerians reflects increasing hardship rather than the promised relief, with workers bearing the brunt of current policies.

“The Nigerian worker has been the primary victim of an administration that is more interested in increasing revenue than improving the lives of citizens,” Atiku said.

He revisited the removal of fuel subsidy, describing it as a necessary reform that was poorly handled. In his view, the policy was implemented abruptly without adequate preparation or safety nets to cushion its impact.

Atiku argued that the decision led to a spike in transportation costs, food prices, and general living expenses, deepening the financial strain on workers.

He further noted that although the subsidy removal reportedly freed up trillions of naira, there has been little evidence that the funds have translated into meaningful benefits for ordinary Nigerians. Instead, he alleged that the resources were distributed across different levels of government without visible impact.

The former vice president also questioned spending priorities, citing concerns over transparency in major infrastructure projects, including the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

While both leaders approached the issue from different angles, they were aligned in highlighting the central role of workers in national development. Obi focused on mobilisation and civic responsibility, while Atiku concentrated on policy execution and economic outcomes.