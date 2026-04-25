2027: Ibadan Summit Not Targeted At One Man, Says Makinde

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has dismissed claims that the gathering of opposition parties and leaders in Ibadan, the state capital, on Saturday ahead of the 2027 general elections was targeted at anyone.

He insisted that the meeting was focused on strengthening Nigeria’s democratic system ahead of the 2027 general elections.

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Makinde made the clarification at the National Summit of Opposition Political Party Leaders held at the newly-constructed Banquet Hall of the Oyo State Government House, Ibadan, on Saturday.

According to the governor, the objective of the meeting goes beyond personalities or political ambitions, stressing that it was convened in the interest of preserving democratic values and ensuring a competitive political environment.

“Let me also be clear about what this meeting is not. It is not a gang-up against one man, and it is not about individual ambitions to be president.

“It is about the collective ambition of the Nigerian people to have a democracy properly defined,” Makinde said.

He explained that the focus of the summit was on safeguarding the democratic structure of the country, warning against any drift toward a one-party system.

“This is a gathering about something more fundamental, the survival of a system that allows Nigeria to remain open, competitive, and accountable, because democracy without opposition is not democracy, it is a slow drift toward a one -party State and Nigeria must not make that drift,” he added.

Makinde further underscored the importance of a vibrant opposition in sustaining democracy, noting that no political party, regardless of its strength or popularity, should dominate the system without checks and balances.

“The truth is simple. No matter how strong any party becomes, no matter how popular any government may appear, the presence of credible opposition is not a threat to democracy; it is what sustains democracy,” he stated.

The governor also cautioned that weakening opposition voices—whether intentionally or through neglect—could have far-reaching consequences for the country’s democratic future.

“If we allow opposition to weaken, whether by design or by neglect, then we all bear the consequences,” he said.

The Ibadan summit is widely seen as part of broader consultations among political stakeholders ahead of the 2027 elections, as discussions intensify around coalition-building, governance, and the future of Nigeria’s multi-party system.

Makinde’s remarks come amid growing national conversations about political alignment and the role of opposition parties in shaping the country’s democratic trajectory.

At the event, opposition leaders resolved to present a united front in the 2027 general elections, agreeing to field a single presidential candidate to challenge President Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

They also warned that Nigeria’s democracy is under increasing strain and requires urgent collective action to safeguard it.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the event, the parties called for the extension of the deadline by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for primaries till the end of July 2026, just as it urged the National Assembly to immediately review the Electoral Act, 2026 (as amended) to remove all sections that threaten the sanctity and integrity of the coming elections and run counter to constitutional provisions.

The summit was attended by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, former Kano State governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, former Osun State governor Rauf Aregbesola, former Rivers State governor Rotimi Amaechi, political economist Pat Utomi, and elder statesman Jerry Gana, among other notable political leaders.

The participating political parties at the summit included the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Labour Party (LP), New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Others were Action Peoples Party (APP), Accord Party, the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), the Action Alliance (AA), the Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA), Youth Party (YP), the Action Democratic Party (ADP), and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Keynote speakers, including a former Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mike Igini, a security and intelligence professional, Kabiru Adamu, and a political economist, Pat Utomi, spoke about the inactions of the current government and the urgent need to reverse the trends in the overall interest of the country.