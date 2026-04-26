Trump Evacuated As Shooter Opens Fire At Washington Gala

US Secret Service agents bundled Donald Trump from the stage as shots rang out Saturday evening at a media gala, in what the president later described as an attack by a “would-be assassin”.

Armed guards opened fire at the gunman who charged through a security checkpoint just outside the ballroom of the hotel where Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, senior government officials and hundreds of other black-tie guests had gathered.

People dived under tables in chaotic scenes as Secret Service teams swarmed into the glitzy White House Correspondents’ Association dinner held annually at the Washington Hilton in the US capital.

“A man charged a security checkpoint armed with multiple weapons, and he was taken down by some very brave members of the Secret Service,” Trump told a press conference at the White House shortly after the incident.

“They seem to think he was a lone wolf, and I feel that too,” he said, after posting video of the gunman sprinting past security as guards drew their weapons. The man was detained at the scene.

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Repeated Security Lapses

Trump said one officer was shot at close range but appeared not to be critically injured. He added that the venue was “not a particularly secure” facility as questions swirled about the president’s safety.

Trump said at the hastily arranged news conference that he first thought the noise was a tray being dropped before he realised it was gunfire. He said he planned to reschedule the media gala within a month despite the security scare.

City officials said the suspect, who will be arraigned in court on Monday on firearm and assault charges, appeared to have been a guest at the hotel. He was armed with a shotgun, a handgun and knives.

“Law enforcement exchanged gunfire with the individual,” Washington police chief Jeffery Carroll told reporters. “A US Secret Service uniformed division officer was struck in his vest. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He appears to be in good spirits.”

Trump told reporters that the authorities have gone to the suspect’s apartment and “I guess he lives in California.”

FBI agents were seen outside a residence in Torrance, California late Saturday, according to an AFP photographer.

The area near the two-story, brown house was blocked off by police tape.

Multiple US news outlets identified the suspect as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen from Torrance, in the southwest of Los Angeles County.

Asked about Allen late Saturday, the FBI did not confirm his identity and told AFP it had nothing to add beyond what was disclosed in news conferences.

A LinkedIn profile with the name “Cole Allen” showed a picture of a man which appeared to match a photo of the suspect shared by Trump.

The social media profile said Allen was a mechanical engineer, computer scientist, game developer and teacher.

Glitzy Annual Gala

During the chaotic incident, tactical teams with guns drawn took position on the stage where Trump had been sitting during dinner before he was evacuated.

Police surrounded the hotel, and helicopters hovered overhead.

The security breach occurred after the welcoming speech and during dinner, before Trump was due to speak.

Cabinet members were evacuated first as confusion and concern spread through the partying guests.

One administration official, Mehmet Oz, told journalists, “Shots fired upstairs”, as he was rushed out by security.

Trump was the target of an assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in 2024. A gunman fired several shots, killing an audience member and lightly wounding the president in the ear.

A few months later, another man was arrested after a Secret Service agent saw the barrel of a rifle poking from the bushes on the perimeter of the West Palm Beach golf course where Trump was playing a round.

The Washington Hilton, where Saturday’s gala was taking place, was the site where Republican President Ronald Reagan was shot by a would-be assassin in 1981.

The White House Correspondents’ Association invited Trump this year despite his repeated attacks on the media.

Unlike all other presidents from the past 100 years, Trump had never attended while in office.

The “Nerd Prom” — as attendees dub it — brings together journalists and the who’s who of Washington to raise funds for scholarships and awards.

The event often has a comedian joking about the president, who traditionally makes a few cracks of his own, though no comedian was booked this year.