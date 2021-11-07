Advertisement

Iraq PM Unharmed After ‘Failed Assassination Attempt’ By Drone – Official

Channels Television  
Updated November 7, 2021
A handout picture released by the Iraqi Prime Minister’s Press Office on November 7, 2021, shows damage to the residence of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi following a drone attack, in the capital Baghdad. The attack in Baghdad’s Green Zone was the first to target the residence of the prime minister, who has been in power since May 2020. Khademi said he was unhurt and appealed for “calm and restraint” after the attack, as political tensions mounted in the country. Handout / IRAQI PRIME MINISTER’S PRESS OFFICE / AFP

 

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi was “unharmed” in a “failed assassination attempt” after a drone attack on his official residence Sunday night, his office said.

“A drone tried to target the residence” of the premier, who was not injured, his office said in a statement.

Earlier, two security sources confirmed the attack, which came as several hundred supporters of pro-Iranian groups protested near the entrance of the Green Zone against the results of general elections on October 10.



