Attacks: Nigerians Register As FG Plans For Voluntary Repatriation Flights From South Africa

The Federal Government has commenced arrangements to evacuate its citizens from South Africa, with at least 130 individuals already registered for voluntary repatriation flights amid rising anti-foreigner tensions in the country.

The development follows renewed protests and incidents of xenophobic rhetoric in parts of South Africa, particularly in Pretoria and Johannesburg, where demonstrators have blamed undocumented migrants for economic hardship, unemployment, and insecurity.

In a statement shared on her X handle on Sunday, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, noted that the safety of Nigerians abroad remains the government’s top priority.

“The President has reiterated that the priority at this time remains the safety of our citizens. Consequently, arrangements are currently underway to collate details of Nigerians in South Africa for voluntary repatriation flights for those seeking assistance to return home.

“So far, 130 applicants have duly registered for the exercise with our mission in South Africa, but this figure is expected to rise. Nigerian associations in South Africa are also assisting our mission in this regard,” she said.

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The minister noted that anxiety had grown in recent weeks over anti-foreigner protests, some of which have targeted Nigerians in select cities.

“There is heightened anxiety over the series of anti-foreigner protests. The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has expressed grave concern on this situation and has called for more effective control of the situation by relevant host security services,” she added.

Two Confirmed Deaths

Odumegwu-Ojukwu, however, confirmed the deaths of two Nigerian nationals in separate incidents involving security personnel.

She said that Amamiro Emmanuel died on April 25 from injuries allegedly sustained after being beaten by members of the South African National Defence Force in Port Elizabeth.

Nnaemeka Andrew, according to her, was also reported dead following an alleged encounter with the Tshwane Metro Police, with his body discovered at the Pretoria Central Mortuary on April 20.

“This is utterly condemnable and unacceptable. The Nigeria High Commission is closely following investigations into these unfortunate incidents and Nigeria demands justice be done in these cases,” she said.

The minister further disclosed that another demonstration was expected to take place between May 4 and 8, prompting President Bola Tinubu to direct close monitoring of the situation. Nigeria has also summoned South Africa’s High Commissioner over the developments.

She added that Nigerian diplomatic missions in South Africa remain in constant communication with local authorities to minimise risks to citizens.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu stressed Nigeria’s historic role in supporting South Africa’s liberation struggle, warning that Nigerian lives and businesses must not continue to be endangered.

“We remain committed to working with South Africa to explore ways to put an end to this xenophobic pattern,” she said, noting that both countries recently signed a memorandum of understanding on early warning mechanisms to protect their citizens.